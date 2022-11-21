Black Panther Tops Box Office For Second Straight Week

Popcorn box; disposable cup for beverages with straw, film strip, clapper board and ticket on the podium. Cinema Concept Design. Detailed vector illustration.

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever remained atop the box office for a second consecutive weekend.

The sequel raked in another $67.3 million in its second weekend, bringing its totals to $288 million domestically and $546 million globally.

Searchlight’s The Menu took second place with $9 million in its opening weekend, while screenings of the faith-based series The Chosen Season 3: Episodes 1 & 2 finished third with $8.2 million.

Black Adam ($4.5 million) and Ticket to Paradise ($3.2 million) rounded out the top five.