‘Black-ish’ star Marsai Martin developing unscripted series about trailblazing Black women
ABC/Heidi GutmanMarsai Martin is working on a new TV project that will center on the stories of trailblazing Black women.
According to The Hollywood Reporter, the black-ish star is currently shopping an unscripted series tentatively titled Baddies. Produced through her Genius Entertainment banner and ITV America’s Sirens Media, the new project would be Martin’s first official TV show if greenlit.
“Black women have always contributed to American culture,” said Martin in statement about the series.”They’ve just never gotten the recognition. This show is a fun way of letting people know how dope we are.”
THR reports that the new project would “blend [Martin’s] curiosity and affinity for pop culture while highlighting previously unsung Black women from the worlds of sports, entertainment, politics and innovation.”
Martin, 16, recently became the youngest person ever to executive produce a major studio feature with her 2019 film Little.
This is the latest venture of Martin, who returns for the seventh season of black-ish on October 1 on ABC.
By Candice Williams
