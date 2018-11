These Restaurants Are Offering Black Friday Deals If you want to skip the leftovers and eat out while you are Black Friday shopping, several restaurants are offering discounts.

Applebees is offering up their 10-ounce “Dilly Dilly” Bud Light Draft beer for $2.

Jack In The Box is offering BOGO Ribeye Burger deals along with $2.99 breakfast platters.

Quizno’s is offering 20% of orders placed through their mobile app and diners can also grab deals at Coolhaus, Moe’s Southwest Grill and more.