Black Crowes Chris and Rich Robinson to stream recent acoustic duo performance tonight on YouTube
Credit: Lauren MassieChris and Rich Robinson of The Black Crowes have a remedy for fans who are getting bored while sheltering at home during the COVID-19 pandemic. Tonight at 9 p.m. ET/6 p.m. PT, the duo will premiere a performance video on the band’s official YouTube channel featuring them playing three songs during the final date of their recent run of Brothers of a Feather acoustic shows.
The high-def black-and-white video was shot on March 6 at The Chapel in San Francisco, and features the siblings performing the 1994 Black Crowes single “Wiser Time” and two deep cuts by the group — “Hotel Illness” and “The Garden Gate.”
The Black Crowes recently announced a reunion tour in celebration of the 30th anniversary of the band’s debut album, Shake Your Money Maker. The trek is scheduled to kick off June 17 in Austin, Texas, but that could change depending on what’s happening with the coronavirus crisis. The infamously contentious Robinson brothers are the only original members of the group taking part in the tour.
In a recent interview with The Atlanta Journal-Constitution, Chris discussed his mended relationship with his brother and band mate.
“We’re surprisingly on the same page about everything,” he maintained. “We would have been through the years as well, but we allowed a lot of outside forces to [get involved], like, ‘I’ll tell Rich this’ and ‘I’ll deal with this.’ And in any relationship, if you’re not communicating, it’s gonna fail.”
As for whether money was a motivating factor in doing the reunion trek, Chris noted, “I understand everyone’s cynicism about it,” then admitted with a laugh, “Of course we’re doing it for the money! It’s incredible money and an incredible opportunity. We’re not crazy.”
