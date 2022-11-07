‘Black Adam’ Tops Box Office For 3rd Straight Week

Popcorn box; disposable cup for beverages with straw, film strip, clapper board and ticket on the podium. Cinema Concept Design. Detailed vector illustration.

For the third week in a row, Dwayne Johnson’s Black Adam ruled the box office over the weekend.

The DC superhero flick raked in another $18.5 million, bringing its total up to $137.3 million domestically and $319 million globally.

The anime musical One Piece Film Red took second place with $9.5 million, followed by the Julia Roberts-George Clooney rom-com Ticket To Paradise at #3 with $8.5 million.

Two horror movies, Smile ($4 million) and Prey For The Devil ($3.9 million) rounded out the top five.

Theaters are expecting a major box office rebound next weekend when the holiday movie season kicks off with Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.