BK Adds New Chicken

Burger King is replacing their current line of Ch’King Sandwiches with a new line of BK Royal Crispy Chicken Sandwiches.

The new menu items will make their nationwide debut this month in four varieties, including Classic, Spicy, Bacon & Swiss Cheese, and Southern BBQ.

Look for the new line of BK Royal Crispy Chicken Sandwiches at select Burger King locations over the next few weeks with nationwide availability by the end of August 2022.

