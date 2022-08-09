98.3 WCCQ 98.3 WCCQ Logo

BK Adds New Chicken

August 9, 2022 4:08PM CDT
A crispy chicken sandwich, perfectly proportioned and styled, shot in an aspirational fast food advertising style and isolated on white. Sesame seed bun, visible condensation on tomatoes, lettuce, and mayo.

Burger King is replacing their current line of Ch’King Sandwiches with a new line of BK Royal Crispy Chicken Sandwiches.

The new menu items will make their nationwide debut this month in four varieties, including Classic, Spicy, Bacon & Swiss Cheese, and Southern BBQ.

Look for the new line of BK Royal Crispy Chicken Sandwiches at select Burger King locations over the next few weeks with nationwide availability by the end of August 2022.

Are you going to try the new Burger King chicken sandwich?

