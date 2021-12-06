      Weather Alert

BITS & PIECES: GEORGE STRAIT, REBA, TRACE ADKINS AND MORE

Dec 6, 2021 @ 8:29am
Christmas present under a tree

Alan Jackson, Reba McEntireGeorge Strait, Shania Twain, Trace AdkinsVince Gill, and several others are featured on a new compilation album. It’s called 90s Country Christmas. There are 16 tracks in all.

Reba McEntire‘s holiday movie, Christmas in Tune, that premiered last month, will air several times before Christmas. Dates include December 16th, 21st and the 24th. You’ll find it on Lifetime Television.

