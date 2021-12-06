BITS & PIECES: GEORGE STRAIT, REBA, TRACE ADKINS AND MORE

Alan Jackson, Reba McEntire, George Strait, Shania Twain, Trace Adkins, Vince Gill, and several others are featured on a new compilation album. It’s called 90s Country Christmas. There are 16 tracks in all.
Reba McEntire‘s holiday movie, Christmas in Tune, that premiered last month, will air several times before Christmas. Dates include December 16th, 21st and the 24th. You’ll find it on Lifetime Television.
Christmastime is here again! George’s “O Christmas Tree” is featured on @UMGNashville‘s 90s Country Christmas Compilation! Check it out: https://t.co/UdpZExgqRY pic.twitter.com/1AHwczp1wJ
— George Strait (@GeorgeStrait) November 29, 2021
