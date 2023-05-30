Bits & Pieces: Brothers Osborne, Scotty McCreery, Brett Young

Brothers Osborne has released a new song, “Goodbye’s Kickin’ In” for their next album. The duo shared three songs from the upcoming project, which has yet to receive a release date.

Scotty McCreery was inducted into the North Carolina Music Hall of Fame. He’ll be inducted on October 19 in Mooresville, N.C., with a public event.

Brett Young’s new album, Growin’ Up Country Vol. 1, will be released on June 23. The nine-song project features Mickey Guyton, RaeLynn, and more.

Young’s “ILY (Family)” track is out now.