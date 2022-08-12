BITS AND PIECES: REBA McENTIRE & INGRID ANDRESS

Reba McEntire shared the trailer for her new Lifetime movie, called The Hammer, on Facebook yesterday (Thursday, August 11th). The movie is set for release sometime next year. In addition to having a starring role, Reba co-produced the project.

Ingrid Andress and 2022 YouTube Artist on the Rise Avery Anna are featured in the first installment of audio brand Bose’s “The Nashville Sound,” a multi-part video series that will feature two artists per episode. Ingrid and Avery discuss finding their sound, musical inspirations and more before stepping into the studio for an acoustic duet of Ingrid’s “Good Person.”