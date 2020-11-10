Bishop Briggs playing acoustic livestream concert
Credit: Bishop BriggsFollowing her debut livestream last month, Bishop Briggs is headed back online for another one.
The newly announced stream will be an acoustic set, and will air November 21 at 9 p.m. ET. For ticket info, visit BishopBriggs.Veeps.com.
“This livestream will [be] different from my last one,” the “River” singer says. “I want this one to [be] intimate and personal as if we are sitting in the same room together connecting in our vulnerability.”
Over the last month, Briggs released two new singles: “Higher” and “Walk You Home.” She also released a cover of the Queen classic “We Will Rock You” over the summer.
Bishop’s most recent album is her 2019 sophomore effort, Champion.
By Josh Johnson
Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.