Bishop Briggs goes “Higher” with new single
Island RecordsBishop Briggs has dropped a new single called “Higher.”
The anthemic tune, which you can download now via digital outlets, was written during the “darkest time of…heartache” for the “River” singer.
“I wanted to be the person who had learned all their lessons and was ready to move on, but I wasn’t there yet. Not even close,” Briggs explains. “I started imagining myself racing down the street high-fiving whoever I could — spreading joy so much that I became joy.”
“I then imagined myself feeling a lightness in my thoughts where I could negate even the most intrusive thoughts just by telling them to leave me be,” she continues. “I imagined this person because I desperately wanted to be this person. I hope you feel a relief when you listen to ‘Higher’ because just by listening to it, you are manifesting a new existence in which you are the joy.”
“Higher” follows Bishop’s 2019 sophomore album, Champion. She also released a cover of Queen‘s “We Will Rock You” in August for the cosmetic brand Make Up For Ever’s Rouge Artist campaign.
By Josh Johnson
Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.