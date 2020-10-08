Bishop Briggs announces livestream concert
Credit: Bishop BriggsBishop Briggs has announced the details of her first livestream concert.
The online event will air October 17 at 9 p.m. ET. Tickets, including bundles with virtual meet-and-greets, are available now via BishopBriggs.Veeps.com.
“I am beyond excited for my first ever livestream!” Briggs says. “I have missed touring and seeing you all this year so much!”
Last week, Bishop dropped a new single called “Higher.” It follows her 2019 sophomore album, Champion.
By Josh Johnson
Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.