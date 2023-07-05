Bio Dome is REAL?

Four NASA volunteers will spend the next year-plus living in a simulated Mars habitat. The ‘Crew Health and Performance Exploration Analog’, or CHAPEA mission, began last week at Johnson Space Center. The crew will live and work in a 1,700-square foot habitat for the next 378 days, where they’ll attempt to grow crops, go on simulated spacewalks, and various other ‘mission activities’. They’ll also run into obstacles like limited resources, communication failures, and other problems. None of the four volunteers are trained astronauts. NASA says the mission will help gather data on how a real-life Mars mission would affect the crew mentally and physically.