Binge Alert: ‘Ozark’ Returns for Its Fourth & Final Season Tonight

Prepare for takeoff (and to binge this weekend).
For fans of the Netflix drama, Ozark, today is the day the Byrdes take flight, into their final season.
Season 4 begins today (Friday). And it’s divided into two seven-episode arcs – 14 episodes. But only the first seven are released. The show stars Laura Linney and Jason Bateman.
One entertainment writer declares that he counted at least three “WHOA!” moments, in just the first episode. They certainly left us with one, at the last moment of the last episode of the last season – a totally unexpected assassination.
The second half of this season has reportedly been shot, but not scheduled for an official release yet.
The fictitious Byrde family moved to the Ozarks from Chicago, to try to fix a failing plan to launder money for a drug cartel. The whole series is shown with a blue-ish filter, kind of like “film noir.”