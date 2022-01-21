      Weather Alert

Binge Alert: ‘Ozark’ Returns for Its Fourth & Final Season Tonight

Jan 21, 2022 @ 12:30pm
Young boy sitting on a dock, fishing in a calm lake, while the sun shines through leaves and reflects on the water.

Prepare for takeoff (and to binge this weekend).

For fans of the Netflix drama, Ozark, today is the day the Byrdes take flight, into their final season.

Season 4 begins today (Friday).  And it’s divided into two seven-episode arcs – 14 episodes.  But only the first seven are released.  The show stars Laura Linney and Jason Bateman.

One entertainment writer declares that he counted at least three “WHOA!” moments, in just the first episode.  They certainly left us with one, at the last moment of the last episode of the last season – a totally unexpected assassination.

The second half of this season has reportedly been shot, but not scheduled for an official release yet.

The fictitious Byrde family moved to the Ozarks from Chicago, to try to fix a failing plan to launder money for a drug cartel.  The whole series is shown with a blue-ish filter, kind of like “film noir.”

TAGS
#FinalSeason #JasonBateman #JasonMraz #Ozark
Popular Posts
Wanna Lose Weight?
The Cadillac Three's Jaren Johnston Mourns Loss of his Father to Covid
TRISHA YEARWOOD MEETS THE #BETTYWHITECHALLENGE AND THEN SOME
Oscar Mayer Introduces New Bologna-Inspired Face Mask... Wait, What?
Southwest Offers Payment Options to Hawaii The "Buy Now, Pay Later"
Connect With Us Listen To Us On