BILLY RAY CYRUS’S DOG INTRODUCED HIM TO WIFE

Billy Ray Cyrus’s dog is responsible for introducing him to his new wife, Firerose.

In an appearance on The Kelly Clarkson Show Thursday (October 26th), the Australian singer told the host, “I was walking out of an audition on Sunset Gala in Hollywood and Billy’s dog at the time, Tex, who was the most beautiful German shepherd you have ever seen – he was tapped into some divine purpose.”

She continued, “We, at the time, were just friends and all these years later…we just got married.”

The couple finally tied the knot on October 10th after a year-long engagement.

