98.3 WCCQ 98.3 WCCQ Logo

BILLY RAY CYRUS TO RELEASE NEW SONG, CO-STAR IN NEW MOVIE

October 28, 2022 4:49AM CDT
Share
BILLY RAY CYRUS TO RELEASE NEW SONG, CO-STAR IN NEW MOVIE
(Photo by Leah Puttkammer/Getty Images)

Billy Ray Cyrus has both a new movie and new song on the horizon. He will release a new single with his rumored fiancee, singer/songwriter Firerose, titled “Time.” The two co-wrote the song, which will be released in November.

“Time” is featured in Billy Ray’s upcoming film, called Christmas In Paradise. He co-stars alongside Kelsey Grammer and Elizabeth Hurley in the holiday movie which will be in select theaters on November 11th. Christmas In Paradise will be available On Demand, Digital and Blu-ray and DVD on November 15th.

CHECK IT OUT

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Billy Ray Cyrus (@billyraycyrus)

Popular Posts

1

WORK SMARTER NOT HARDER: 'Healthier' Halloween Treats May Not Really Be Good for Kids
2

WORK SMARTER NOT HARDER: Halloween Injuries - The Most Dangerous Things We Do...
3

WORK SMARTER NOT HARDER: Here's How to Nicely Signal to Guests That Your Party’s Over
4

Does your Halloween Candy Reveal How Much You Care about Status?
5

How Much Halloween Candy Is Truly Too Much? THIS. SERIOUSLY.

Recent Posts