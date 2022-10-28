BILLY RAY CYRUS TO RELEASE NEW SONG, CO-STAR IN NEW MOVIE

(Photo by Leah Puttkammer/Getty Images)

Billy Ray Cyrus has both a new movie and new song on the horizon. He will release a new single with his rumored fiancee, singer/songwriter Firerose, titled “Time.” The two co-wrote the song, which will be released in November.

“Time” is featured in Billy Ray’s upcoming film, called Christmas In Paradise. He co-stars alongside Kelsey Grammer and Elizabeth Hurley in the holiday movie which will be in select theaters on November 11th. Christmas In Paradise will be available On Demand, Digital and Blu-ray and DVD on November 15th.

