Billy Ray Cyrus Engaged to Australian Singer Firerose – They Met on ‘Hannah Montana’

(Photo by Leah Puttkammer/Getty Images)

“She’s the real deal…” that’s what Billy Ray Cyrus told People Magazine about his new fiancée, Australian singer Firerose.

Cyrus says he met Firerose on the set of Hannah Montana. “Our friendship was so solid over the years,” he added. “She plays all of her own instruments and writes her own songs. We began sharing music, and it just evolved.” At that time, Billy’s daughter, Miley Cyrus, starred as Hannah, and he played her dad, on the show, starting in 2006.

His former wife of three decades, Tish, and Billy first started divorce proceedings in 2010; but they decided to give their relationship another try, each time one of them filed. They are the parents of Miley, who turns 30, this month.

The Cyruses are also parents to daughter Brandi Cyrus and sons Trace Cyrus (Billy adopted them when he married Trish), Braison Cyrus and Noah Cyrus.

However, the marriage failed two years later, according to Firerose: “Billy confided in me a lot of what was going on in his life. I was just the best friend I could possibly be, supporting him,” said Firerose.

Billy is 61; and Firerose is 33.