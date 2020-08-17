Billy Porter throws his full support behind Kamala Harris ahead of DNC performance

Walt Disney Television/Yolanda PerezThe Democratic National Convention starts Monday and one of the many esteemed guests speaking at the ceremony will be Pose star Billy Porter, who is eagerly looking forward to the event for several important reasons.
One thing he’s anxiously awaiting is his performance. Speaking with ABC Audio, Porter revealed, “I’m singing ‘For What It’s Worth,’” which is a cover of the Buffalo Springfield protest anthem.
When asked how he worked with the DNC to put together a show-worthy performance, the Tony winner disclosed, “They came to my house, they set up a green screen, I sang the song.” Porter also tossed in that he “put on a cute outfit” and that “It was social distanced. Everybody had on a mask.”
Porter is also looking forward to leaving a mark on new voters in this time of uncertainty because it mirrors his hard-fought life experiences.
“I am first generation post-civil rights movement, and then I came out as gay in 1985 and, you know, we went straight to the front lines to fight for our lives during the AIDS crisis,” The 50-year-old actor recounted. “So activism is in my DNA. Fighting is the only thing I know. It’s the air I breathe.”
The Grammy winner also said the 2020 election is important because “these last four years has been a horror show” and that it’s time for everyone to pack the polls on November 3 because “eternal vigilance is the price of liberty. That’s what Frederick Douglass said.”
When asked about his thoughts about Joe Biden‘s running mate Kamala Harris, Porter could barely contain his approval.
“He got the right one,” the American Horror Story alum affirmed. “I’m glad he chose Kamala. She was my first choice, but whoever he chose was gonna get my vote.”
By Megan Stone
