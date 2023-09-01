Billy Currington Takes It Easy In Laid-Back New Song ‘Anchor Man’

Self-declared “Coconut Man” and country hitmaker Billy Currington has arrived with a brand-new song, “Anchor Man.”

Paul Overstreet and Scotty Emerick penned the song, and the laid-back tune invites listeners to trade their “bad news” and problems for “salt air and freedom,” just like the song’s protagonist.

It opens with simple acoustic guitar figures as Currington begins painting a picture of the personified “Anchor Man” and the happiness being by the coast brings.

“Anchor Man” is Currington’s second new release of 2023 and follows the nostalgic “City Don’t,” which dropped in June.

What new songs are you loving this week?