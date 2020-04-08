Billy Corgan, Slash, Duff McKagan & more featured on upcoming new Cherie Currie album
Robert Sebree/Blackheart RecordsFormer Runaways singer Cherie Currie is putting out a new record, and she’s recruited a whole lot of big-name rockers to play on it.
The album, titled Blvds of Splendor, features guest spots from The Smashing Pumpkins frontman Billy Corgan, Guns N’ Roses band mates Slash and Duff McKagan, The Distillers frontwoman Brody Dalle, actress and musician Juliette Lewis, and the Australia duo The Veronicas.
Former GN’R and Velvet Revolver drummer Matt Sorum produced the record, which is due out digitally on April 28. It had previously been released on limited-edition vinyl as a 2019 Record Store Day exclusive, although the digital version will include three bonus tracks.
“Cherie’s voice tells it all, she is the real deal,” Sorum says in a statement. “And now more than ever that voice tells the story of where she’s been in her life.”
He adds, “This record is about who Cherie Currie is now. We’ve waited a long time to hear this icon of Rock N’ Roll do what she does best. I’m very proud to be a part of this album by one of the best female singers of all time.”
Among the tunes on the album are renditions of songs by Tom Petty & the Heaertbreakers, Tommy James, The Hollies, Robert Palmer and The Runaways.
Here’s the Blvds of Splendor track list:
“Mr. X”
“Roxy Roller”
“You Wreck Me”
“Black Magic”
“Blvds of Splendor”
“Force to Be Reckoned With”
“Bad and Broken”
“Rock & Roll Oblivion”
“Shades”
“Draggin’ the Line”
“Breakout”
“The Air That I Breathe”
“What Do All the People Know?”*
“Gimme”*
“Queens of Noise”*
* = bonus track
