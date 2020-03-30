Billie Joe Armstrong to release weekly covers “until we’re let back out into the world”
ABC/Rick RowellBillie Joe Armstrong is hoping to help us through COVID-19 with a new cover every Monday.
“Welcome to No Fun Mondays,” the Green Day frontman says. “Going to release a cover song every week until we’re let back out into the world.”
This week’s installment of No Fun Monday — technically the first in the series — is a rendition of “You Can’t Put Your Arms Around a Memory,” a 1978 solo single by late New York Dolls lead guitarist Johnny Thunders.
Last week, Armstrong released a cover of “I Think We’re Alone Now” by Tommy James and the Shondells, but that was before he officially launched the weekly series.
Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.