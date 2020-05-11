Billie Joe Armstrong takes on punk legend Stiv Bators with latest “No Fun Mondays” cover
ABC/Heidi GutmanBillie Joe Armstrong has unveiled the latest installment of his “No Fun Mondays” covers series.
For this week’s edition, the Green Day frontman puts his spin on “Not That Way Anymore” by Stiv Bators, late lead singer for the seminal punk group Dead Boys. You can listen to the cover streaming now on YouTube.
Bators was also the lead singer for ’80s band Lords of the New Church. Their video “Open Your Eyes” was popular in the early days of MTV and — fun fact — Bators dated original MTV VJ Martha Quinn for several years.
Armstrong launched the “No Fun Mondays” series in March. Each Monday, he’s released a new cover, which he plans to continue doing “until we’re let back out into the world.”
Last week’s cover was of Kim Wilde’s “Kids in America” in honor of Green Day bassist Mike Dirnt‘s birthday. Previous covers include “I Think We’re Alone Now” by Tommy James & the Shondells, “Manic Monday” by The Bangles with Susanna Hoffs, and the Adam Schlesinger-penned song “That Thing You Do!”
