Billie Eilish’s “future” is here: Listen to new single now
ABC/Eric McCandless Billie Eilish has released her highly anticipated new single, “my future.”
The track begins as a haunting ballad very much in the “bad guy” singer’s wheelhouse, before transitioning into more of an upbeat, funky tune halfway through.
“I’m in love with my future/can’t wait to meet her,” Eilish croons in the chorus.
“My future” is available now for digital download. You can also watch its accompanying, anime-styled video streaming now on YouTube.
By Josh Johnson
