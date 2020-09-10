Billie Eilish to kick off Grammy Museum’s new COLLECTION:live streaming service
ABC/Eric McCandlessThe Grammy Museum is launching a streaming service with some help from Billie Eilish.
The platform is called COLLECTION:live, and will kick off September 17 with a new interview with Eilish and her brother and collaborator, Finneas. The conversation will also feature Oscar-winning composer Hans Zimmer, with whom Eilish and Finneas collaborated on their James Bond theme song, “No Time to Die.”
“It’s an honor to be part of this new series and to support the Grammy Museum, a place that had such a huge impact on us growing up,” Eilish says.
A subscription to COLLECTION:live will cost $2.99 a month, or $29.99 a year. The service will also feature content from artists including Tame Impala, Glass Animals, Run the Jewels and Tones and I, as well as archival material.
For more info, visit Watch.GrammyMuseum.org.
By Josh Johnson
