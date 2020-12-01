Billie Eilish reflects on her lofty 2020 goals: “Oh my god, that did not age well!”
ABCBillie Eilish admits that, much like everyone else, 2020 didn’t go exactly as planned.
Appearing for her fourth-annual Vanity Fair interview, the “bad guy” singer hilariously reacted to watching her past self make lofty 2020 predictions and giggled, “Oh my god, that did not age well!”
Her music career was put on hold due to the COVID-19 pandemic, which included the cancellation of her sold out tour.
Despite 2020 throwing her plans out the window, the 18-year-old adamantly declared she is not complaining because she’s well aware of how fortunate she is.
“I am very, very lucky,” Eilish expressed. “For a lot of people, [this year] was literal hell.”
In 2019, the then 17-year-old singer expressed she wanted to purchase a Lamborghini, a 2020 goal that she deliberately left unfulfilled.
“It’s not like I couldn’t have [bought one,] it’s just that there were so many other things that were so much more important,” said Eilish. “There’s more people to give that money to. There are way, way more — and I cannot stress it enough — way more important things going on than a f****** Lamborghini.”
When asked about what other changes 2020 brought, the Grammy winner said she welcomed a “son,” an adorable rescue puppy named Shark.
Eilish also got her first tattoo, a big check off her bucket list, and cheekily told fans while wagging a finger, “But you won’t ever see it!”
Overall, the singer is thankful for what 2020 taught her because it challenged her to really consider who she truly is and discover what’s important to her.
“I will say I have made and created things that I don’t think I ever would have created without this period of time,” said Eilish. “I’m grateful for what it’s given me.”
(Video contains uncensored profanity.)
By Megan Stone
Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.