Billie Eilish partners with Global Citizen for voter registration campaign; releasing signature ukulele with Fender
ABC/Craig SjodinBillie Eilish is supporting a new voter registration campaign launched by Global Citizen and HeadCount.
The initiative, dubbed Just Vote, aims to “engage” one million young voters and register 50,000 young people ahead of this November’s U.S. elections. As part of that effort, those who check on their registration status will be entered to win exclusive prizes, such as a hoodie, t-shirt and vinyl record signed by Eilish.
Finneas, Eilish’s brother and collaborator, is also supporting Just Vote, and is contributing signed memorabilia to the campaign as well.
For more info, visit JustVote.GlobalCitizen.org.
Meanwhile, in other Billie Eilish news, the “bad guy” singer is teaming up with Fender to release a signature ukulele. The instrument comes in a black matte finish, and is adorned with Eilish’s “blohsh” logo.
“The ukulele was the first instrument I learned,” says Eilish. “It’s where I started writing, and where I found new ways of writing that I had never tried before. It inspires a different kind of writing.”
“The rules of the ukulele are simple, and basically if you know three chords you can play almost any song,” she adds. “I hope my Fender Signature ukulele inspires people to start playing, and start writing; anyone can do it.”
You can purchase the Eilish ukulele now via Fender.com.
By Josh Johnson
