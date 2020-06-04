Billie Eilish, Metallica make ‘Forbes’ 2020 Highest-Paid Celebrities list
ABC/Image Group LA; Ross HalfinArtists both young and not-so-young found themselves on this year’s edition of the Forbes Highest-Paid Celebrities list.
Billie Eilish landed on the ranking for the first time at #43, with total earnings of $53 million. The 18-year-old alternative/pop superstar is the youngest person on the 2020 list, which measures pre-tax earnings between June 2019 through May 2020.
Metallica, meanwhile, took in $40.5 million, which was good enough for #78 on the top-100 list. The metal vets continued to profit from their WorldWired tour, though haven’t had a chance to play live in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Other artists on the list include The Rolling Stones at #32, with $59 million; U2 and Bon Jovi, who were tied with Lady Gaga at #87, with $38 million; and KISS at #95, with $36.5 million.
As for the number-one earner, that’d be model and businesswoman Kylie Jenner, who raked in $590.
For the full list, visit Forbes.com.
By Josh Johnson
