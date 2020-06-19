Billie Eilish gets three-year restraining order for alleged stalker
ABC/Rick RowellBillie Eilish has one less bad guy to worry about after a Los Angeles County Superior Court judge gave her a three-year restraining order against an obsessed fan she claims kept showing up at her house.
The order prevents the alleged trespasser from attempting to contact or coming within 100 yards of the 18-year-old pop star or her parents, according to TMZ.
Eilish was granted a temporary restraining order against 24-year-old Prenell Rousseau on May 5 after he was arrested for trespassing. Documents obtained by the gossip website allege that Rousseau had shown up on Eilish’s property a total of seven times, ringing the doorbell and refusing to leave after being asked.
The incident has since led to Eilish’s house being blurred on Google maps, as per her request.
Billie’s lawyers had reportedly asked for five years of court-ordered protection. The order can still be extended or amended, if the judge thinks its necessary.
By George Costantino
