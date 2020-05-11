Bill Wyman highlights items from his upcoming memorabilia auction in new YouTube video
Courtesy of Julien’s AuctionsA new video featuring former Rolling Stones bassist Bill Wyman chatting about the various collectibles he’s putting up for bid at a September 12-13 auction in Beverly Hills, California, has been posted at the Julien’s Auctions YouTube channel.
As previously reported, the sale will feature more than 1,000 items from the large archive of musical instruments and memorabilia that Wyman collected during his 30-plus years with The Rolling Stones.
In the video, the 83-year-old Rock & Roll Hall of Famer explains, “I started collecting Stones stuff right from the beginning because I wanted my [then-eight-month-old] son…to know that I was once in a band and we made a record and we were on TV once or we were played on the radio twice, or something, because that’s all we thought it would be in those days.”
The item expected to bring in the most cash is an orange 1969 Fender Mustang bass that Wyman used on tour in 1969 and 1970. It’s estimated to fetch between $300,000 and $500,000.
“It was the only Fender I could play because it was a bit smaller than the rest of them,” Bill explains. “And also, I understand now that it was one of the very last Fender basses that were ever made by Leo Fender himself.”
Also being auctioned is a historic 1962 VOX AC30 bass amplifier, which Wyman used when he auditioned for The Stones.
“It’s a very big part of the Stones history,” Bill says of the amp, “that Keith [Richards] said he went down on his knees and prayed [to].”
Leading up to the auction, which will raise money select charities, an exhibit of Wyman’s artifacts will be displayed at Julien’s Auctions in Beverly Hills from August 31 to September 11.
