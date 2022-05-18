      Breaking News
Bill to Name Elwood Post Office after Larry Walsh Sr. Passes House

May 18, 2022 @ 1:42pm

Last week, the U.S. House of Representatives voted to pass a bill to designate the U.S. Post Office in Elwood, as the Lawrence M. “Larry” Walsh Sr. Post Office. The bill was introduced by district Congressman Bill Foster.

Larry Walsh Sr. passed away in June of 2020 at the age of 72 after a long battle with cancer. Walsh Sr. spent decades serving the Will County community in public office, including as an Illinois State Senator and as Will County Executive – an office he held from 2004 until his passing.

A companion bill introduced by Senator Dick Durbin (D-IL) awaits further action in the Senate.

