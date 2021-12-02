Weather Alert
Grundy County Heroes and Helpers Bike Drive
Dec 2, 2021 @ 10:19am
The Grundy County Heroes & Helpers are a charitable 501(c)(3) organization established in 2019 consisting of first responders, their families, and community volunteers who dedicate their time to help children and families in Grundy County, Illinois. Our main focus is to help these families while they are enduring loss, trauma, poverty and hardships.
We fundraise all year for one special day in December when selected families have a special day with our local heroes, Police, Deputes, Fire & EMT’s. The children along with their local Harrell and volunteer get on a bus and go to Walmart where they are treated to over $150 in essentials such as clothing boots shoes, then they are taken back to a designated area with their families where they have lunch with Santa, and they are given free toys that we have collected all year through our toy drives. Every year we have people who donate bikes to our event. Most of the time it’s a random drawing for the children due to the number of bikes versus children that we assist during that day. This year we have over 106 children that we are excited to take shopping, and we are short about 40 bikes for every child to get their own brand new bike this year.
The reason we started Heroes and Helpers is to bridge the gap between our local heroes and families who have suffered some type of trauma to let his children know that they can rely on our first responders and not be afraid of them.
This is our third year to have our event we are so appreciative of all the support from our local community, businesses Friends and family. Thank you for giving us the opportunity to share our organization with you!
If you would like to donate a bike for a child please drop off to First Christian Church in Morris 455 W Southmor Rd on December 7th @ 5:30 pm. For more information about our organization please visit
Grundy County Heroes & Helpers
Follow us on Facebook or please call 815-200-6957
We also have toy drop off locations at the Grundy County Sheriff’s Department located at 111 E Illinois Ave in Morris. Also at Absolute Home Health at 1715 N Division St. Suite 7 in Morris.
