Big Winners Are Big Names at the 2023 ACM Honors

FRISCO, TEXAS – MAY 11: (L-R) Chris Stapleton, winner of the Entertainer of the Year award, and Morgane Stapleton pose in the press room during the 58th Academy Of Country Music Awards at The Ford Center at The Star on May 11, 2023 in Frisco, Texas. (Photo by Omar Vega/FilmMagic)

Chris Stapleton won big at the 2023 ACM Honors on Monday evening. And he wasn’t the only big name in the country music business to receive special honor.

Stapleton accepted the ACM Triple Crown Award trophy at the ceremony. The Triple Crown is given to artists who have won in new artist, male/female/duo/group, and Entertainer of the Year categories. Humble as ever, Chris gave a low-key speech. After an introduction from Marty Stuart, he thanked his wife (who is Morgane Stapleton – his amazing backup singer), kids, friends, and fans for their support.

Lee Brice, Trisha Yearwood, Billy Ray Cyrus, Lady A, and Brett Young all performed at the 2023 ACM Honors.

Kane Brown won the ACM International Award.

Mary Chapin Carpenter and Clint Black received the Poet’s Award and K.T. Oslin, posthumously.

Charlie Daniels got a posthumous ACM Spirit Award at the 2023 ACM Honors.

Tim McGraw got the ACM Icon Award.

Who had the best performance at the ACM Honors?