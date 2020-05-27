Big Sean reveals details about his new album, ‘Detroit 2’
Def Jam RecordingsAfter three years, Big Sean is finally ready to release his next album.
The Detroit rapper joined DJ Khaled on Instagram Live to share some details about Detroit 2, the long-awaited follow-up to 2017’s I Decided.
“It’s pretty much done,” Sean told Khaled, “I’m just putting final touches on it.”
Khaled pushed for Sean to reveal more specific details about the album’s featured guests. Without giving away too many details or even an album release date, Sean hinted at a J Dilla beat on the album. He also revealed his industry friends — such as J. Cole, Kendrick Lamar and Travis Scott — have already previewed the cover art for the album, which he hopes is the equal to his 2012 mixtape, Detroit.
“I’m praying that this album touches people and we blessed enough to see success,” Sean shared with Khaled. “My thing is, I want people to feel the vibration of it and rise to their success though, more so than anything.”
Sean added, “The most satisfying thing is to see the people who you helped along the way change the world with you.”
After Detroit 2‘s release, Sean has big plans to push harder for fellow Detroit artists, and to establish his own record label.
By Rachel George
