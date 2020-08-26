Big Sean explains why label executives didn’t want him to release “Deep Reverence”
Def JamYesterday, Big Sean dropped off his latest single, “Deep Reverence,” featuring late rapper Nipsey Hussle.
Turns out a few G.O.O.D. Music label executives didn’t want to release the exciting single, which chronicles the struggles of achieving success.
HotNewHipHop captured a series of deleted tweets by the Detroit rapper, where he revealed a few execs, allegedly, didn’t think it was a “smart” idea to release the song before his new album, Detroit 2.
In one tweet, Big Sean mentioned he wanted to release it “ever since that Verzuz [battle] with [hitmakers] Hit-Boy n Boi 1da” in May.
“My heart and my gut was saying not only do people deserve that song right now, I felt like hearing Nip’s voice, his presence and the energy of the song itself was needed and deserved its own moment!” he explained.
“All the love n support y’all showing gave me confirmation once again to always follow my heart [and] gut and not listen to anyone more than myself,” Big Sean continued in another tweet. “No such thing as losing when you do that! Hope y’all can do the same always.”
Detroit 2 arrives on September 4.
By Rachel George
