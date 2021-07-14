Big & Rich’s Big Kenny Finds a Refuge in His Custom Garage:

‘It’s a Piece of Art to Me’ Big & Rich’s Big Kenny took the idea of turning unique motor vehicles, made of everything from a bathtub to an Amish Thunder Buggy, into one-of-a-kind pieces of art, which is the premise of Big Kenny’s Crank it Up Garage! What’s more impressive than the creations that Kenny finds are the stories behind the vehicles, “These things can look ridiculous, but then you go and meet these cats behind the machine, you know, they are just some of the most real and hard-working folks out there.” Kenny’s life-long love of fixing things makes “Crank It Up Garage” the perfect series for Kenny and Charlie Pennachio, a longtime buddy of Big & Rich and the producer of the 10 episode show currently airing on Circle All Access.