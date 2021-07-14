      Weather Alert

Big & Rich’s Big Kenny Finds a Refuge in His Custom Garage:

Jul 14, 2021 @ 8:22am
NASHVILLE, TN - JUNE 06: Big Kenny (L) and John Rich (R) of Big & Rich and Cowboy Troy attends the 2018 CMT Music Awards at Bridgestone Arena on June 6, 2018 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Rick Diamond/Getty Images for CMT)

‘It’s a Piece of Art to Me’ Big &amp; Rich’s Big Kenny took the idea of turning unique motor vehicles, made of everything from a bathtub to an Amish Thunder Buggy, into one-of-a-kind pieces of art, which is the premise of Big Kenny’s Crank it Up Garage!  What’s more impressive than the creations that Kenny finds are the stories behind the vehicles, “These things can look ridiculous, but then you go and meet these cats behind the machine, you know, they are just some of the most real and hard-working folks out there.” Kenny’s life-long love of fixing things makes “Crank It Up Garage” the perfect series for Kenny and Charlie Pennachio, a longtime buddy of Big & Rich and the producer of the 10 episode show currently airing on Circle All Access.

Popular Posts
Win Free Jiffy Lube Signature Service® Oil Changes for a Year!
The NorthPoint Project will move forward.
An idea who's time has come!
Win a 4 Pack of Tickets to the Joliet Slammers!
Oreo Unveils Fall Flavors in the Summer?
Connect With Us Listen To Us On