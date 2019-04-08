Big Night for Dan & Shay, Kacey Musgraves, and Keith Urban @ the ACM Awards
By Roy Gregory
|
Apr 7, 2019 @ 10:21 PM
LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - APRIL 07: (L-R) Dan Smyers and Shay Mooney of Dan + Shay attend the 54th Academy Of Country Music Awards at MGM Grand Hotel & Casino on April 07, 2019 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

Entertainer of the Year

Keith Urban

Male Artist of the Year

Thomas Rhett

Female Artist of the Year

Kacey Musgraves

Duo of the Year

Dan + Shay

Group of the Year

Old Dominion

New Female Artist of the Year

Ashley McBryde

New Male Artist of the Year

Luke Combs

Duo or Group of the Year

Lanco

Album of the Year

“Golden Hour,” Kacey Musgraves

Single Record of the Year

“Tequila,” Dan + Shay

Song of the Year

“Tequila,” Dan + Shay

Music Event of the Year

“Burning Man,” Dierks Bentley feat. Brothers Osborne

Video of the Year

“Drunk Girl,” Chris Janson
