Big Night for Dan & Shay, Kacey Musgraves, and Keith Urban @ the ACM Awards

Entertainer of the Year
Keith Urban
Male Artist of the Year
Thomas Rhett
Female Artist of the Year
Kacey Musgraves
Duo of the Year
Dan + Shay
Group of the Year
Old Dominion
New Female Artist of the Year
Ashley McBryde
New Male Artist of the Year
Luke Combs
Duo or Group of the Year
Lanco
Album of the Year
“Golden Hour,” Kacey Musgraves
Single Record of the Year
“Tequila,” Dan + Shay
Song of the Year
“Tequila,” Dan + Shay
Music Event of the Year
“Burning Man,” Dierks Bentley feat. Brothers Osborne
Video of the Year
“Drunk Girl,” Chris Janson