Big Fine for Passenger Who Threw Coins at a Plane – for Good Luck

Jan 2, 2020 @ 9:43pm

Not so lucky (and it could have been way worse):  An airline passenger in China faces a fine of more than $17,000; after he was spotted throwing coins into a plane’s engineLu Chao said it was for “luck.”  The 28-year-old was arrested, after a crew member found two coins, near the engine.

The stunt caused cancellation of the flight; and it forced the airline to find overnight accommodations for the passengers.

Lucky Air (the irony!) says Lu’s toss actually cost them more than $20,000.

Lu defended himself by claiming in court that the airline should have told passengers ahead of time not to throw coins into the engine.

