Big Changes in Chicago Country Radio.
It looks like the newest player in Chicago Country radio has hung up their boots! iHeartMedia has dropped the Country format of “Big 95.5 and started playing…. well everything else. Read More Here,
If this news has you on edge let us assure you… 98.3 WCCQ will not be following suite, instead we will continue to bring you all your favorites from Today’s Country to the Legends. We love having you as part of our country family and look forward to many more years together.
So while other stations try to make a big splash, we will just keep you company and up to date on what is happening right here in our own backyard. Feel free to turn it up and share with your neighborhood.