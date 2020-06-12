Big Boi talks the future of live performances

Tim Mosenfelder/Getty ImagesRapper Big Boi is contemplating the future of live performances and major concerts after COVID-19, though he’s been enjoying this time home with his family.
“This is like the first time in 26 years that I’ve had a time to just enjoy my home and be with my family and read my Bible,” the OutKast frontman tells ABC Audio. “And, you know, pay attention to my kids because my kids are home from school.”
As the ongoing coronavirus continues to spread across the country, as well as impact the music industry, artists are finding creative ways to play music for fans.
Big Boi says someone from his team suggested “drive-in concerts,” as an alternative to live performances for the time being. It’s the latest solution to reducing packed crowds while still being able to enjoy a concert from your favorite artist.
Though he anticipates going back on stage, Big Boi considers how he’ll adapt to any changes that may come. But when the time comes, he’ll deal accordingly.
“It has been a lot of me thinking about, ‘Ok, I’m going to be doing performances and all like that,’” he added.
“But I mean, when it comes, it comes.”
By Candice Williams
Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.