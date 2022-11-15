Big Blue Mailbox: USPS Says ‘Don’t Use It’ During the Holidays

The United States Postal Service (USPS) warns against using their blue mailboxes during the holiday season.

Here’s why: USPS officials say that, not only have reports of mail fraud and theft been on the rise year-round, but the crimes tend to peak during the holiday season. And, though there aren’t as many as there used to be, those blue mailboxes which remain are becoming more frequent targets.

If you do opt to use the blue collection boxes, be sure to do so before the last collection of the day (which is listed on the box), so your mail isn’t sitting overnight — and this is especially advisable on Saturdays.

More recommendations:

Hand off your outgoing mail directly to your postal carrier, or take it directly to the post office.

Never send cash in the mail. If you must send something valuable, try certified mail – or, at least, let the receiver know you sent it, and when to expect it.

If you expect to receive something of value in the mail, l et the sender know when (and if) you’ve received it.

Sign up for USPS Informed Delivery, so you know when your mail is arriving.

Look for more, here: (Yahoo)