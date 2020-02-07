Big Basketball Tournament At Lewis University
Some of the best high school basketball teams in the state will be playing on a college court in Will County this weekend. The 2nd Annual The Ville Shootout will take place Saturday, February 8th at Lewis University. Romeoville basketball coach, Mark Howard says the games are a good way to prepare high school teams for a playoff environment. Only four weeks left of high school basketball.
The first game begins at 11 a.m., Rich East vs. Michele Clark, followed by St. Rita vs. Chicago Orr, Hillcrest vs. Joliet West, Thornton Township vs. Cardinal Ritter and the final game at 5 p.m., between Romeoville and Willowbrook. The action takes place at Neil Carey Arena and the cost is $10 for the entire day.