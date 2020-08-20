      Weather Alert

Biffy Clyro, Yungblud to perform on BBC Radio 1 Live Lounge

Aug 20, 2020 @ 6:00pm

Credit: Ash RobertsBiffy Clyro and Yungblud will be performing on upcoming installments of the BBC Radio 1 Live Lounge.

The popular program features artists playing their new material, and often a unique cover. For example, Yungblud’s 2019 set at the Live Lounge included a mash-up of songs by Shawn Mendes, Camila Cabello, Amy Winehouse and Travis Scott.

Other upcoming artists featured on the Live Lounge include Miley Cyrus, Declan McKenna, Little Mix and London Grammar.

Performances will air every Tuesday and Thursday in September.

By Josh Johnson
Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Popular Posts
Nostradamus Predicted Coronavirus?  Fact-Checkers Are On It
CDC: To Avoid the Coronavirus, Shave Off that Beard
WCCQ On Demand
Low Cost Pet Wellness Clinics
5 Things You'll Never See in Restaurants Again