Biffy Clyro, Yungblud to perform on BBC Radio 1 Live Lounge
Credit: Ash RobertsBiffy Clyro and Yungblud will be performing on upcoming installments of the BBC Radio 1 Live Lounge.
The popular program features artists playing their new material, and often a unique cover. For example, Yungblud’s 2019 set at the Live Lounge included a mash-up of songs by Shawn Mendes, Camila Cabello, Amy Winehouse and Travis Scott.
Other upcoming artists featured on the Live Lounge include Miley Cyrus, Declan McKenna, Little Mix and London Grammar.
Performances will air every Tuesday and Thursday in September.
By Josh Johnson
