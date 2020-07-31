Biffy Clyro premieres new track, “Weird Leisure”
Credit: Ash RobertsBiffy Clyro has premiered a new song called “Weird Leisure.”
The track, available now for digital download, will appear on the Scottish band’s upcoming album A Celebration of Endings, due out August 14.
A Celebration of Endings is the follow-up to 2016’s Ellipsis. It also includes the previously released tunes “Instant History,” “Tiny Indoor Fireworks” and “End Of.”
To celebrate the release of A Celebration of Endings, Biffy Clyro will be performing the album in full on a livestream airing August 15. For more info, visit BiffyClyro.com/livestream.
By Josh Johnson
