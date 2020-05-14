Biffy Clyro lights “Tiny Indoor Fireworks” with new song
Credit: Ash RobertsBiffy Clyro has released a new song called “Tiny Indoor Fireworks,” a track off the band’s upcoming album, A Celebration of Endings.
The fresh tune follows the previously released lead single “Instant History,” as well as the album cut “End Of.” You can download it now via digital outlets.
A Celebration of Endings is the follow-up to 2016’s Ellipsis. It was originally scheduled to drop this Friday, May 15, but will now arrive on August 14.
If you need more Biffy Clyro in your life at the moment, they also contributed to BBC Radio 1’s all-star cover of the Foo Fighters single “Times Like These.”
