Biffy Clyro launches “Tiny Indoor Fireworks” remix contest

Jul 14, 2020 @ 6:00pm

Credit: Ash RobertsHere’s your chance to put your own spin on Biffy Clyro‘s music.

The Scottish rockers have launched a remix contest for their song “Tiny Indoor Fireworks,” a track off their upcoming album, A Celebration of Endings.

If you visit BiffyClyro.com/TinyRemix, you can download the stems, or individual instrumental and vocal tracks, from the original recording, and play with them as you see fit.

You can then share your remix on social media with the hashtag #TinyIndoorFanworks.

A Celebration of Endings, the follow-up to 2016’s Ellipsis, is due out August 14. It also includes the lead single “Instant History.”

By Josh Johnson
