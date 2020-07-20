Biffy Clyro announces livestreamed ‘A Celebration of Endings’ release show
Credit: Ash RobertsBiffy Clyro has announced a special livestream to celebrate the release of the band’s upcoming album, A Celebration of Endings.
The concert will take place Saturday, August 15, and will air live from an undisclosed “iconic Glasgow venue.” The Scottish trio will perform A Celebration of Endings in full, along with a soundcheck featuring songs from other albums.
You can buy tickets to watch the stream starting this Friday, July 24. For more info, visit BiffyClyro.com.
A Celebration of Endings, the follow-up to 2016’s Ellipsis, is due out August 14. It includes the lead single “Instant History.”
By Josh Johnson
