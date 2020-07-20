      Weather Alert

Biffy Clyro announces livestreamed ‘A Celebration of Endings’ release show

Jul 20, 2020 @ 6:00pm

Credit: Ash RobertsBiffy Clyro has announced a special livestream to celebrate the release of the band’s upcoming album, A Celebration of Endings.

The concert will take place Saturday, August 15, and will air live from an undisclosed “iconic Glasgow venue.” The Scottish trio will perform A Celebration of Endings in full, along with a soundcheck featuring songs from other albums.

You can buy tickets to watch the stream starting this Friday, July 24. For more info, visit BiffyClyro.com.

A Celebration of Endings, the follow-up to 2016’s Ellipsis, is due out August 14. It includes the lead single “Instant History.”

By Josh Johnson
Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Popular Posts
CDC: To Avoid the Coronavirus, Shave Off that Beard
Nostradamus Predicted Coronavirus?  Fact-Checkers Are On It
WCCQ On Demand
5 Things You'll Never See in Restaurants Again
Low Cost Pet Wellness Clinics