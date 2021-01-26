Biden Weighs In On CTU-CPS Standoff Over Reopening Schools
President Joe Biden is weighing in on the Chicago Teachers Union’s standoff with CPS over reopening schools. When asked about the CTU by a reporter yesterday, Biden said we should make sure classrooms are safe and secure for the students, teachers and staff maintaining the schools. He said the keys to reopening schools are widespread COVID-19 testing and functioning ventilation systems. The CTU is refusing to resume in-person learning until a return agreement is reached with CPS.