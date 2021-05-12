Biden To Pick Emanuel As Ambassador To Japan
Former Chicago Mayor Rahm Emanuel could be getting another job at the White House. Multiple reports say President Biden is expected to pick him as his ambassador to Japan. Emanuel would have to be confirmed by the U.S. Senate. He has been considered for various administration roles since Biden’s November election victory. The former Congressman served as White House chief of staff to President Barack Obama. Emanuel has faced criticism on the left for his handling of the 2014 deadly police shooting of Laquan McDonald in Chicago.