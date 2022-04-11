      Weather Alert

‘Beyond Meat’ Introduces New Meat-Alternative Jerky

Apr 11, 2022 @ 11:00am

The Beyond brand is taking its meat alternatives to a whole new level.

Beyond Meat has introduced the new Beyond Meat Jerky!

This is the brand’s first shelf-stable product.  And it’s getting harder to get real meat, at the store, these days.

Each serving will have 10 grams of protein and come in three flavors:  Original, Teriyaki, and Hot & Spicy.

You’ll likely see Beyond Meat Jerky in stores, as soon as this month.

[Would you try Beyond Meat Jerky?  Do you think Beyond Meat tastes like the real thing?]

