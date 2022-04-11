‘Beyond Meat’ Introduces New Meat-Alternative Jerky

The Beyond brand is taking its meat alternatives to a whole new level.
Beyond Meat has introduced the new Beyond Meat Jerky!
This is the brand’s first shelf-stable product. And it’s getting harder to get real meat, at the store, these days.
Each serving will have 10 grams of protein and come in three flavors: Original, Teriyaki, and Hot & Spicy.
You’ll likely see Beyond Meat Jerky in stores, as soon as this month.
[Would you try Beyond Meat Jerky? Do you think Beyond Meat tastes like the real thing?]