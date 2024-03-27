98.3 WCCQ 98.3 WCCQ Logo

Beyonc﻿é’s ‘Act 2: Cowboy Carter’ track list includes Dolly’s “Jolene”

March 27, 2024 1:15PM CDT
Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

The world gets to see Beyoncé as “Cowboy Carter” on Friday when her country album drops, but before then, she’s giving fans a taste of what to expect.

Bey revealed the track list to her forthcoming album on Instagram, which confirms Dolly Parton‘s thoughts that she recorded a new rendition of “Jolene.” It includes lead single “Texas Hold ‘Em” and advance track “16 Carriages,” and songs titled “My Rose,” “Desert Eagle,” “Just for Fun” and “The Linda Martell Show,” named after one of the first Black country artists to be commercially successful and the first to play the Opry.

Also seen in the graphic are Dolly and Willie Nelson‘s names, a hint that they are somehow involved with the album. Act 2: Cowboy Carter officially drops March 29 and is available for preorder now.

